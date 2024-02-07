Mandy Moore reflects on her isolated life with ex-husband Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore addresses 'troubled' first marriage with ex-husband Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore has recently reflected on her isolated life with her former husband Ryan Adams.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Dinners on Me podcast, the This is Us alum revealed, “I was so heartbroken and it seemed like a perfectly appropriate time to get married and focus on this very personal, quiet chapter in my life.”

Dr. Death star believed that her own parents’ relationship influenced her first marriage with Ryan in 2009 but parted ways in 2016.

“I think it was like, a direct response to my own parents splitting up and they had been together obviously since they were like 16 or something,” remarked Mandy.

The actress continued, “I was so heartbroken and I believe that I found myself in a relationship with somebody that I was like, ‘Oh, I can make a family with this person for this person.’”

“And it just was obviously not the right situation by any means. But I also think it happened at a time where I was like, ‘I am ready to power everything down,’” stated Mandy.

However, the actress now found happiness in the form of her second marriage to husband Taylor Goldsmith in 2018.

Mandy mentioned that she didn’t want to go back to her past life, saying, “I can't even put myself in those shoes again, it’s strange.”

“It's so weird because I think back to that chapter and it almost feels like it was someone else entirely that it happened to because I'm in such a different place in my life, and I'm married and I have children,” she confessed.

“I'm so grateful for that experience. I'm grateful for all it taught me and where it brought me and ultimately it led me to finding this incredible partner,” added the actress.