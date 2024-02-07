Landon Barker, Charli D'Amelio part ways after a year of dating

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio broke up after being in a relationship for more than a year.

Travis Barker's son, Landon announced his breakup from the TikTok star on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, "Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together."

The young musician added, "We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other."

Landon asked his fans to respect the former couple's decision of partying ways.

He said, "I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"

Charli and Landon first sparked relationship rumours in June 2022.

The two were pretty serious as the singer got a tattoo of Charli's eye on his arm in June last year.

During an interview with People in 2023, the social media star shared, "Basically, he was like, 'I have to get a tattoo tomorrow. What should I get?’ And I was like, 'Oh my goodness, you should get my face,' and I was like, ‘Rock, paper, scissors,’ and I won."