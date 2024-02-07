Phoebe Dynevor speaks out about lack of roles for young actresses

Phoebe Dynevor thinks there's no 'room' for young actresses in Hollywood

Phoebe Dynevor has recently voiced her concerns for young actresses who are missing out best screen roles.



In a new The London Evening Standard interview, the Bridgerton star believed that it’s good time for older women and young men who are getting amazing screen roles but young women in her age bracket lack great scripts in the industry.

“It’s a really good time for older women which is amazing and there’s a lot for these young men, but not a lot for the actresses that I know in my age bracket,” said the 28-year-old.

Phoebe continued, “There is still, like, not that many parts going. There is such a space for male actors… there are so many of them. And they’re all great.”

“They’re all very talented young men, and they do not stop working, and good for them. But you know, when I think about the girls my age… there’s way more room for them and there is still not enough room for us,” mentioned the Fair Play actress.

Phoebe, who is nominated for the rising star prize at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, revealed that she would like to get into production to create the “material that I feel is missing”.

The actress told the outlet, “I eventually want to produce. I would like to create the material that I feel is missing. I don’t know when that will be, but it’s a dream of mine.”

Meanwhile, Phoebe disclosed that she might return for Bridgerton new season if needed.

“The show is unique in that everyone has their season. If there was a good reason for me to go back, then maybe,” she added.