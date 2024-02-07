Seventeen's Hoshi makes generous donation ahead of band's new album, tour

Seventeen's Hoshi makes donation of a whopping 100M to support children in need

Seventeen’s Hoshi generously donated 100 million won to support under-privileged children and teenagers ahead of the K-pop band's upcoming album and US tour.

He aimed to extend a helping hand to those in need, providing aid to classrooms in orphan schools abroad.

This comes after the 27-year-old dancer hinted at SEVENTEEN’s upcoming projects, including album, and a potential tour.

The South-Korean singer broke the news during his live session on the South Korean social media platform Weverse last month.

Hoshi and his family wished for the betterment of society, considering this as an opportunity to spread positivity.

Sharing his sentiments, he expressed gratitude to his fans, noting: "I wanted to share the love I've received with others."

He further continued: “My hope is to see children and teenagers, whether at home or abroad, thrive and grow healthily. As an artist, I am committed to being a positive influence and leading by example."

The star has always been privy to the living conditions of children in need.

Last year, he contributed a whopping 100 million won, enabling him to become an active member of Love Devotees Honor Society.