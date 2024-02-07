Travis Kelce takes no credit for inventing hair looks: 'Ridiculous'

The assertion that Travis Kelce created the fade haircut was sharply criticised.



During Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, he remarked, "It's absolutely ridiculous," alluding to a widely circulated article that claimed customers were requesting the "Travis Kelce haircut" in barbershops around the nation.

Three days before Black History Month officially began, the article—which indicated the Kansas City Chiefs athlete developed the fade, a haircut frequently associated with black men—was slammed with criticism.

“And to do it on February 1,” Kelce, 34, continued. “They throw me into the wolves like that. That was messed up, man. I don’t want anything to do with that one, man.”

The NFL star, 34, also gave fans the secret to his “good fade,” saying, “It’s a two on top and a nice high-to-mid fade with a taper in the back.”

“I didn’t invent that. I just asked for it,” he added.

Although some have objected to the publicity surrounding Kelce's haircut, Taylor Swift, with whom he first made public in September, seemed to really like it.

The Blank Space singer "loves" the athlete's buzz cut, according to Patrick Regan, his six-year barber, who stated as much earlier this month.

Regan told Fox News last week, “She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after.”