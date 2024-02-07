Usher unveils 'Past Present Future Tour' to promote 'Coming Home'

Usher has made waves with a major announcement in a thrilling prelude to his highly-anticipated halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas this weekend.

The 45-year-old music sensation has revealed plans for his "Past Present Future" tour, set to coincide with the release of his upcoming album, Coming Home, dropping this Friday.



Usher's appearance at Allegiant Stadium during the NFL Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is now poised to serve as a promotional platform for his new album and tour.

Coming Home, marking the Grammy-winning artist's ninth studio album, is described by Usher himself as a "love letter" to the legacy of his career, according to reports from USA Today.

The forthcoming tour is slated to kick off in Washington D.C. in August and will span 24 arenas before concluding in Chicago in October.

Usher recently concluded his two-year residency, My Way Las Vegas, with his milestone 100th performance in December, leaving fans eager for a nationwide tour.

Reflecting on his time in Vegas, Usher emphasized the opportunity it provided to commemorate his musical achievements and connect with audiences.

The acclaimed singer hasn't embarked on a tour in over a decade, with his last outing being the "UR Experience" tour in 2014-2015.

In addition to his album release, Super Bowl halftime performance, and upcoming "Past Present Future" tour, he is slated to co-headline the highly anticipated Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas on May 4th.