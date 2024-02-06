Bianca Censori forced by Kanye West to 'expose her body' in new outing

Kanye West and Bianca Censori once again made it to the headlines after the rapper allegedly 'forced' his wife to 'expose her complete body' in a see-through raincoat.
The controversial couple, who were recently photographed at a studio session in Los Angeles, left people in shock with their bizarre appearances.
Speaking of Bianca's expressions, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Australian beauty 'failed' to convince people that she is showing her body with her consent.
She said, "Bianca appears to be wearing little more than a mac and a smile here but her intended body language signals of happy excitement aren't totally convincing as she very nearly bares all in one of her most daring outfits to date."
The expert believes that the way "she walks partly tucked in behind Kanye while clutching the mac together at the front suggests she is less than comfortable with the exposure here."
Judi's comments came after a celebrity psychic, Inbaal Honigman, suggested that the architectural designer has granted permission to the rapper to share her explicit photos on social media.
Prince Harry touches down at London Heathrow Airport
Seola's first solo album 'Inside Out' released on January 23
Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls she was desperate to work with late actor Robin Williams on The Crazy Ones show
Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum in 2021 and the couple shares two children
Astro is a South Korean boy band, composing of four members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha
He wrote drama could be on the cards for the Royal Family in 2024, saying the ‘King’ may be ‘driven out by...