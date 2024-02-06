Prince Harry takes major risk to meet his father King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito home was issued flood warning as firefighters launched rescue operation in California on Tuesday.



It emerged soon after the Duke landed in London Heathrow Airport to be with his ailing father King Charles's bed side at his difficult time following shock cancer diagnosis.

A severe storm, called The Pineapple Express, is hovering over much of California and causing chaos over regions including Montecito, Beverly Hills and Malibu.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are amongst a number of celebrities whose homes are in danger including George Clooney, Lady Gaga and Halle Berry.



Los Angeles rescue teams have already launched an operation to shift people to a safer place from the danger zone.

Harry and Meghan's luxury mansion is under flood watch for the next 24 hours as their surrounding county, Santa Barbara, is flooded with rain.



Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are still at their home as Prince Harry is currently in the UK to be with his father following the King’s health fears.