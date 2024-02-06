Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals Robin Williams was ‘not well’ before his death

Sarah Michelle Gellar recounts her working experience with late actor Robin Williams

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently revealed her perception about life changed after the death of her The Crazy Ones co-star Robin Williams.



Speaking on Shannen Doherty’s Let's Be Clear podcast on Monday, the Buffy Vampire star explained why she signed to do the role on the CBS sitcom even though her son, Rocky James was merely three months old at the time.

“I went back to work right away because I was desperate to work with Robin,” said the 46-year-old.

Sarah remarked, “When that opportunity came my way, there was no way to pass it up.”

However, the Scooby Doo actress mentioned she was “one of the few people knew that he was really struggling, that he wasn't well”.

“I soaked up every moment I could with him,” she continued.

Sarah pointed out, “I felt that the work was the easy part for me. It was just making sure that, you know, he was okay and that they weren't working him too hard.”

The Cruel Intentions actress recalled a “couple of people on the show knew about Robin and were all very protective of him”.

She added that because working on a TV show is a “hard job, she and those other people wanted to help him without spilling secrets”.

For the unversed, Robin died by suicide on August 11, 2014 and later it was found out that he suffered from Lewy body dementia, the second-most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer's disease.