Country music star Toby Keith loses battle to cancer at 62

Country music star Toby Keith has breathed his last after a long battle with stomach cancer.

The 62-year-old singer passed away on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a message on his social media platforms.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” it read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucas, and their three children, daughters Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and son, Stelen, and four grandchildren.

The As Good As I Once Was singer revealed his diagnosis with stomach cancer in June 2022, after being diagnosed a year prior.

He continued to perform several gigs following his diagnosis, including sold out shows in Las Vegas in December 2023.

In an interview with 9News earlier this month, Keith opened up about living with cancer, branding it a “roller coaster”.

“So it's like, you just sit here and wait on it to go away, and it may not ever go away,” Keith said. “If it goes into remission, it will still be in the back of your mind,” he said.

The Red Solo Cup crooner added: “You take it for granted on the days that things are good, and you lean on it when days are bad. It has taught me to lean on a little more every day.”