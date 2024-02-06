Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan cozy up to each other at Grammys after party

Sabrina Carpenter posed for a coquettish photo with rumoured beau Barry Keoghan at the Grammys after-party over the weekend.
The pair attended W Magazine’s star-studded party on Sunday, Feb. 4, hosted by Gucci and Grammy winner, Mark Ronson at Bar Marmont.
The carousel of photos posted on the publication’s Instagram was led by photo of couple cozied up to each other as they playfully tried to hide their faces.
The Nonsense singer was dressed in a white, halter-styled sheer backless top, embossed with floral details, paired with a matching skirt with a small slit on the back.
Meanwhile, the Saltburn actor appeared to prioritize comfort in a pair of light blue sweater and a pair of dark navy pants.
For the photo, Keoghan posed with his hand up to partially cover his face, while Carpenter blocked her face with the glass of cocktail in her hand.
According to W Magazine, the Tall Girl actress was also spotted sitting on Barry’s lap as he caught up with a few pals during the night-out.
The photo comes following months of speculations about the romance between the two. They were first linked in December following a dinner date in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
They were also spotted on a sweet date at an art gallery last month.
King Charles was diagnosed with cancer during his recent procedure for enlarged prostrate
King Charles personally informed Prince Harry of his cancer diagnosis
Taylor Swift made the record for most 'Album of the Year' wins by a musician at the 2024 Grammys
King Charles was diagnosed with the disease during a recent procedure
Jason Kelce gives his approval to his brother's beau Taylor Swift
Prince Harry and Prince William are set for 'uneasy' truce for the sake of King Charles