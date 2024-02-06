Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan cozy up to each other at Grammys after party

Sabrina Carpenter posed for a coquettish photo with rumoured beau Barry Keoghan at the Grammys after-party over the weekend.

The pair attended W Magazine’s star-studded party on Sunday, Feb. 4, hosted by Gucci and Grammy winner, Mark Ronson at Bar Marmont.

The carousel of photos posted on the publication’s Instagram was led by photo of couple cozied up to each other as they playfully tried to hide their faces.

The Nonsense singer was dressed in a white, halter-styled sheer backless top, embossed with floral details, paired with a matching skirt with a small slit on the back.

Meanwhile, the Saltburn actor appeared to prioritize comfort in a pair of light blue sweater and a pair of dark navy pants.

For the photo, Keoghan posed with his hand up to partially cover his face, while Carpenter blocked her face with the glass of cocktail in her hand.

According to W Magazine, the Tall Girl actress was also spotted sitting on Barry’s lap as he caught up with a few pals during the night-out.

The photo comes following months of speculations about the romance between the two. They were first linked in December following a dinner date in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

They were also spotted on a sweet date at an art gallery last month.