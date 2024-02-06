Ariana Madix gets exciting news nearly a year after Scandoval

Ariana Madix made a record-breaking start to her career shift as her Broadway show, Chicago, just earned its highest-grossing non-holiday performance week.
The Vanderpump Rules star made her Broadway debut on January 29 and stars as the musical’s lead, Roxie Hart. According to Broadway World, Madix’ run during the January 29- February 4, 2024 week, earned its highest.
Her eight-week limited engagement concludes on March 24.
During the premiere of the season 11 of the Bravo reality show, Madix revealed that she had some anxiety returning to the scene of crime of Scandoval.
'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix returns to hotspot first time after Scandoval
However, right now, she is revelling the news of her success at Broadway. Madix studied musical theatre at Flagler College and moved to New York City after graduation with hopes of landing a spot on a Broadway stage.
And now with her dream coming to fruition, she exclaimed under the post of Broadway World.
“WHAT?!?!!!??!!! OMG!!! thank you so much to everyone who came and saw all of us give our best razzle dazzle!” she said adding heart-eyed emojis and crying emojis.
The exciting news for Madix comes after a year of news about her public break up with boyfriend of nine years, after she caught him cheating on their VPR co-star Raquel Leviss.
