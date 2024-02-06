Prince Harry, Prince William ‘forced’ to call off royal rift: Details

After King Charles personally called his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to break the news of his health crisis, the two estranged brothers are now faced with an ‘uneasy’ reunion.

The monarch, who underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostrate, was subsequently discovered to have a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced in an official statement shared Monday.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly departed solo to meet with his father on Monday, as Charles begins his treatment procedure.

William and Harry have not been on speaking terms for more than a year, and now with the call from the king, one well-placed palace source revealed to Page Six that this may be the time Harry could be the bigger person and reach out to his elder brother.

“Is this the point where Harry gets to swoop in and be magnanimous and reach out to William?” the source said.

The insider also said that the siblings will be pushed into an ‘uneasy truce’ for the sake of his father.

In the past year, there were many reports that suggested that Charles was meant to meet with his younger son, however, William was not keen on calling off the rift with his brother.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly still angry for the public remarks he has made against the royal family.