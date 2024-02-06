Jason Kelce shares he's 'fortunate' to meet Taylor Swift: 'She's awesome'

Taylor Swift has the approval of Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce.



During Sunday's 2024 Pro Bowl, the 36-year-old centre for the Philadelphia Eagles talked about his brother Travis Kelce's girlfriend in an interview with NFL Network.

"I've been fortunate to meet Taylor now. She's [an] awesome, genuine, down-to-earth person, which has been great to see, whenever you're seeing anyone of that calibre of stardom," Jason said.

He went on to say that Travis' happiness is all that matters to him, even though his family is currently getting more media attention.

"My brother and his love life is definitely the topic of the NFL right now, and my whole thing with that is as long as Trav is happy and enjoying life, I'm happy and enjoying life," Jason continued.

In answer to a query regarding how he and his family are coping with the heightened level of media attention brought on by Travis' romance, Jason shared his opinions on Swift, 34.

During a recent trip to Disney World with his wife Kylie and their three girls, he claimed to have noticed the increased attention, but he's trying not to let it get to him too much.

"You try not to change or do anything different," Jason said, noting his goal is to "act the same and be the same."

Jason will be cheering for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs as they play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday in an attempt to win the Lombardi Trophy from the stands in Las Vegas.

"It's going to be an awesome game to watch, I can't wait to watch it," he told the NFL Network. "But yeah, whenever you're watching a loved one compete, there's a very prideful feeling that you have that's very different than competing on your own or watching the game regularly."