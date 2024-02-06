Miley Cyrus' ad-libbed lyrics in performance ignite speculation about Liam Hemsworth reference

In a sizzling performance of her hit song Flowers at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus, fresh off winning Best Pop Solo Performance, appeared to take a swipe at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.



The pop star electrified the audience with her rendition of the breakup anthem, injecting spontaneous twists into the lyrics that hinted at her divorce.

As she reached the bridge of the song, Cyrus ad-libbed around the lyrics, singing phrases like "I didn't want to leave you, but had to, and I didn't want to fight, but we did."

The singer, reveling in her Grammy win, modified the lyrics to declare, "Started to cry but then I remembered… I just won my first Grammy!"

Fans on social media swiftly interpreted these lyrics as veiled references to Liam.

"The Liam shade in between the lyrics, to Miley saying she just won a Grammy. Liam you are nothing," exclaimed one fan, while another declared, "Liam Hemsworth is shaking in his boots right now, I just know."

"Would hate to be Liam Hemsworth right now," echoed another.

The song Flowers, believed to be about Miley and Liam's tumultuous relationship, includes references to their Malibu home burning in wildfires and captures moments from their public red carpet experiences.