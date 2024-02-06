SZA attends Grammy win afterparty with Chris Brown

SZA attends Grammy after-party same as Chris Brown

SZA celebrated three Grammy wins with an after-party.



After winning three awards on Sunday night, SZA was seen on her way to a private afterparty at the Grammys.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, whose admirers think the awards ceremony defrauded her, was dressed in an open-toed high heel and a matte black raincoat.

A man wearing a green suit and carrying an umbrella guided her despite the bad weather in Los Angeles.

The singer was wearing small, sporty, metallic silver sunglasses, even though it was nighttime.

She grinned, a black handbag in the shape of a box balanced atop her shoulders, her long, abundant locks tinged with red.

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, flaunted henna tattoos and a white pedicure.

She had painted her fingernails white and was wearing a lacy white shirt that showed a little under her coat.

She carried her phone when she walked the stage to claim her victory, and she wore several rings and a pearl choker with a cross pendant.

Chris Brown was going to the same invite-only after-Grammy party.

The 34-year-old hitmaker looked stylish in a light grey jacket with quilting, matching trousers and loafers.

Beneath his upper layer, he donned a dark grey shirt, which was accentuated by a furry black hat.

The singer and dancer, who was born in Virginia, wore black oval-shaped sunglasses to protect his eyes.

The father of two sported a statement gold necklace and a watch.

Supporters of SZA argued that she ought to have defeated Taylor Swift to win Album of the Year.

Her ardent admirers claimed on X that she was wrongfully denied the award. One person wrote, "SZA snubbed for album of the year #GRAMMYS," while another said, "SZA got robbed omfg."