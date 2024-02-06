Cara Delevingne returns to London for career shift

Cara Delevingne making a career shift moving back to London

Cara Delevingne is packing bags to move back to London to explore a new career path.



Next month, the actress will make her stage debut as the lead in Cabaret.

The 31-year-old actress, who was once a model, has been hired as Sally Bowles in the critically acclaimed West End version of the play at London's Kit Kat Club.

She said, "There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role.

I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End."

She adds, “I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Singer Self Esteem, 37, will hand up the role to Cara on March 11 for a 12-week period that ends on June 1.

The title track and the tune Maybe This Time will allow her to perform vocals.

She will co-star as "The Emcee" with 39-year-old actor Luke Treadaway, winner of the Olivier Award.

The actor, who was born in Hammersmith, West London, has acted in a number of films, such as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Paper Towns, and Suicide Squad.