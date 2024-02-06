Yellowstone cast faces contract standoff as Paramount resists despite show's ratings

Yellowstone sequel faces uncertainty as main cast demands higher fees amid credit billing dispute.

The future of Yellowstone, along with its awaiting sequel series, hangs in the balance as key cast members, including Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes, are reportedly seeking substantial increases in their per-episode fees for the upcoming follow-up show.

Negotiations have hit a roadblock, with Paramount hesitating to approve raises that could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars per star, as reported by Puck News.



Reilly and Hauser are said to be aiming for rates exceeding $1 million per episode for the new series, while details about Grimes' negotiation requests remain unclear.

However, a major point of contention revolves around the actors' desire for top billing in the credits of the sequel series, potentially preceding new lead actor Matthew McConaughey, whose participation in the show is yet to be confirmed.

This recent development follows the departure of original Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, who was written off the show for the second half of its fifth and final season.

Costner's exit resulted from unsuccessful negotiations over increased compensation and a more condensed shooting schedule, aligning with his commitment to directing and starring in the two-part Western epic film, Horizon.

Taylor Sheridan, initially not planning to include Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes, reportedly reconsidered after they were pitched as a bridge between the original series and the new project.

However, sources suggest this inclusion might be a negotiating strategy to underscore the actors' perceived tenuous roles in the upcoming show, as reported by Puck.