King Charles III Line of Succession: Who is the heir to British Throne?

King Charles III has been recently diagnosed with cancer, seemingly of prostate, according to a document’s statement shared by the Buckingham Palace on social media.



This news has sparked a frenzy on the internet, and many are worried to know the heir of the King.

Over the years, the British throne has changed hands numerous times; the most recent change occurred in 2022 with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The line of succession determines who becomes the next in line to hold the title of King or Queen.

King Charles III, the eldest son of the Queen, ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, and was crowned on May 6, 2023.

Who is next in Royal Family’s Line of Succession after King Charles III?

William, the Prince of Wales, the eldest son of King Charles III, will replace him, thus moving the whole line of succession ahead by one.

Royal Family’s complete Line of Succession in the UK

Prince George, Prince William's oldest son, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, his youngest son, would come after him.

Prince Harry, along with his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would subsequently inherit the kingdom.