Keanu Reeves speaks highly of John Wick co-star Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves remembers late John Wick co-star Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves has recently remembered late pal John Wick co-star Lance Reddick.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Matrix star, who received Reddick Legacy Awards, revealed he penned a letter to the late actor, saying, “He had such a passion and a fire for creativity, and for his craft, and for art.”

“I had the chance to work with him on four movies over the course of eight years, and over that time, we got to know each other better,” mentioned the actor.

Reeves pointed out, “Lance had such a grace, and he was funny. I mean, humour-wise. I don't know. I think favourite memory… it's the scenes that I had with him and the relationship that he and John Wick had, Charon.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reeves discussed about Reddick’s John Wick character, explaining, “I once told him. Well, actually I wrote him a letter and I said, ‘people love John Wick because Charon loves John Wick.’”

The Constantine actor noted, “Because that character loved John Wick, that made John Wick okay. And so, when I got to act with him, we had such an affection.”

“The characters had such an affection, and off-screen, we had such an affection and just really enjoying working on the John Wick films, our characters, getting to work with Chad [Stahelski] and on that series,” explained Reeves.

The Exposed actor added, “It's a once-in-a-lifetime project. I think he knew that, I knew it, and we just loved working together on it.”