Phillip Schofield appears ‘relaxed’ as This Morning chapter comes to close

File Footage

Phillip Schofield appeared cheerful and at ease as he was spotted in public for the first time since the alleged revelation of his and former co-host Holly Willoughby's permanent replacements on This Morning.

Both Phillip, 61, and Holly, 42, bid farewell to the ITV daytime show last year, and since then, various personalities have taken turns hosting.

According to a recent report, Cat Deeley, who guest presented in November, and Ben Shephard from Good Morning Britain are said to be taking over the Monday to Thursday slot.

During his Sunday outing in London, Phillip was seen laughing and grinning with a group of friends.

He opted for a laid-back look in a blue denim shirt and jeans, paired with a matching navy blazer and Converse sneakers.

Phillip has kept a low profile in recent months following his departure from This Morning in May, after more than 20 years on the show, due to revelations of an affair with a significantly younger man who worked on the program.

Reports suggest that photos for Cat and Ben's official launch, along with new show promotions, will be taken later this month, preceding the official announcement.

A source told The Mirror: 'The cat's out of the bag - they are the new dream team. ITV is planning to announce Cat and Ben as their new star pairing in March.

'Obviously Ben is well known and loved by the ITV daytime audience thanks to his many years on the breakfast sofa. Cat is also a very recognisable face, thanks to her long stint of working on kids' TV, although she's been over in the US for a long time.

'People were very impressed with her guest presenting stint last year alongside Rylan and thankfully the timing has all come together. Everyone is delighted.'

It comes after it was reported late last year that Cat had 'turned down' the job offer.



