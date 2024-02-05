Adele takes inspiration from Beyoncé stage presence ahead of Munich shows

The acclaimed artist had previously underwent a significant transformation, shedding 100lbs through her fitness journey

Adele has disclosed that she's adopting an 'athlete-like' workout routine in anticipation of her summer performances in Germany.

The singer, 35 known for her hit Hello, has been dedicating herself to training up to three times a day, especially after confirming her appearance in Munich scheduled for August.

Adele explained that her rigorous exercise regimen stems from her expectation of walking approximately eight miles each night during the performances.

The acclaimed artist, who previously underwent a significant transformation, shedding 100lbs through her fitness journey, shared her intention to possibly take inspiration from Beyoncé. The latter famously ran around a park in high heels while singing as a teenager.

Adele said: 'The reason that I am working out like I'm an athlete again is because those shows that I announced in Germany, that stage is f***ing enormous.



'I decided, especially going from this room to a room like that I need to be able to get out into the crowd.

'I'm probably going to walk about eight miles a night, so I need my cardio and my stamina to be up.

'I have upped my cardio game at the gym. And I might start doing what Beyoncé had to do when she was a teenager. They used to make her do a run around a park or a treadmill with high heels singing.

'So I might start doing that to really open those lungs, although I don't wear my heels. So I'll just wear my trainers.'



Adele will take to the stage in Europe on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 14th, 16th, 23rd and 24th of August 2024.