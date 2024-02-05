Callum Turner holds hands with Dua Lipa at Grammys after-party after snubbing her

Dua Lipa sparked her new romance with British actor Callum Turner in mid-January

Callum Turner unexpectedly turned up at the Grammys after-party alongside his new flame Dua Lipa.

The new lovebirds – who sparked their romance in mid-January – were spotted hand-in-hand en route to the star-studded soiree at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Apparently, the after-party was not off-limits for Turner, who had previously candidly declared that he will not be attending the 66th annual Grammy Awards despite his new ladylove being nominated in the Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories for her Barbie track, Dance the Night.



As such, the pop icon walked the red carpet solo earlier in the night, dazzling in a low-plunging silver gown.

She opted to her father, Dukagjin, as her plus-one, and took the stage to debut her new single Training Season.

For the post-Grammys bash, the Levitating songstress, 28, dressed down from her red carpet look, opting for a more comfortable figure-hugging black dress adorned with bold cutouts along the waistline.

Meanwhile, the Masters of the Air actor brought his A-game in an elegant dark suit.