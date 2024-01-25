Callum Turner snubs new flame Dua Lipa amid their budding romance

Callum Turner is not going to be attending the Grammys as Dua Lipa’s plus-one despite her nomination, even though she showed up to support his new series numerous times.
Despite the pair’s budding romance – which has been picking up heat ever since speculation first sparked in mid-January – the British actor explained his decision to sit out the awards show to Entertainment Tonight by simply stating, “I’m not a musician.”
He continued to play coy when confronted about his intimate dance with Lipa at a launch party for his new series, Masters of the Air, claiming about the headline-making sighting, “I don’t know about that.”
Although their romance is quite fresh – with neither having officially confirmed it despite their ongoing PDA – his new pop icon flame was notably spotted at a promotional event for Masters of the Air after showing up for the premiere as well.
After making her appearance, she rushed off to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards alone.
Lipa’s new track Dance The Night has been nominated for Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammy awards.
Although the pair is seemingly keeping their new romance out of the Grammys spotlight, they have not been afraid to get cosy with each other in public.
Most recently, they were spotted hugging each other before sharing a lingering kiss after a romantic dinner at Sushi Park last week.
