Princess Beatrice ‘secretly’ investing in new business

Princess Beatrice, despite being associated with the royal family, appears to be looking into different non-royal opportunities.

Ever since King Charles ascended to the throne, he has been on a quest to slim down the monarchy, in order to alleviate some of the financial burden from the throne. This move meant that many of the privileges were limited to working royals.

However, with no chances of an upgrade in sight, it appears that the royal is looking into something more secure.

Beatrice has reportedly invested in Sooper Books, described as “a book streaming service that offers a wide variety of original, world-class stories and audiobooks on any internet-connected devices.”

Owners of the company, Simon and Charlene Mitchell-Hood, appeared on Dragon's Den where they disclosed that Beatrice was one of their angel investors, someone who puts their personal money into a business.

Beatrice, who is a keen advocate for reading books, as she was diagnosed with dyslexia.

“It’s no secret that I struggled with my dyslexia as a child and often even wished it away,” she previously said. “But now I see it as a tremendous gift and I want every dyslexic child to know that they too can tap into their dyslexic strengths.”

The news comes amid a health crisis in the royal family. King Charles and Kate Middleton were hospitalised for their respective surgeries.

Moreover, Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson was also diagnosed with cancer a second time, after she had battled breast cancer. Fergie has been diagnosed with melanoma, a malignant skin cancer.