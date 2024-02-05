Grammy 2024 Winner: Miley Cyrus beats Taylor Swift for Best Pop Solo Performance with 'Flowers.'

Miley Cyrus secured the first Grammy of the evening by clinching the Best Pop Solo Performance category in a surprising turn of events at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old singer's hit track Flowers triumphed over tough competition, including Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero, Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture 'Barbie'], Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red, and Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire.

The announcement, made by music icon Mariah Carey, left Miley in a state of disbelief.

Mariah, presenting the award, shared a moment of camaraderie with Cyrus, stating, "This MC is going to stand by this emcee, because this is just too iconic."

Miley, expressing her surprise, commented on the unpredictability of the evening, recounting her rush to the ceremony amidst rain and traffic.

Cyrus recounted her experience at the Hollywood Bowl, emphasizing the significance of being presented the award by Mariah Carey.

Recounting the story, she spoke of the boy's initial struggle to capture a butterfly with a net, only to have it land on his nose when he finally surrendered.

Linking it to her song Flowers, Cyrus expressed gratitude, stating, "And this song Flowers is my butterfly. Thank you."