Emma Roberts’s father Erin ‘proud’ of his actress daughter

Erin Roberts appreciates his daughter Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts’ father Erin Roberts is proud of his daughter, who is also an actress just like Erin.



The Oscar nominee spoke to Page Six and revealed that he found his daughter’s rom-com May I Do, one of his favourite projects of hers so far.

Erin, who is known for his roles in Gypsies and The Dark Knight movies, shares Emma with his former partner Kelly Cunningham.

Gushing over Wild Child star, Erin said, “I am not surprised at all that she grew up to be all that and more.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also expressed his happiness over becoming a grandfather, calling it the “best job on the planet” in addition to acting.

Erin, who has four grandchildren, told the outlet, “Two of them live across the street, and I become whatever they want me to be… sometimes it's a cat, sometimes it's a dog.”

He remarked, “Whatever I have to be, I am. I love being a grandfather.”

Meanwhile, Erin announced last month he would release a memoir in September which dished out details about his Hollywood prolific career.



However, the actor opened up that he had finally decided to “slow down a bit” even though he got “30 to 50 offers” every day from all over the world.

“I'm still doing it because it's fun. And I've seen the world for free… and I just have a great life,” he added.