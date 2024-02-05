Kanye West sports halloween mask with Bianca Censori and others to meet Travis Scott

Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Playboi Carti, and Luka Sabbat unveil dual masks.

Kanye West made a striking Halloween statement as he stepped out in Los Angeles donning not one but two masks – a chilling Michael Myers mask and the iconic Jason Voorhees hockey mask.

The rapper was accompanied by his wife, Bianca Censori, following a music video shoot alongside Playboi Carti and Luka Sabbat.

Taking a break from their creative endeavors, the group hopped into West's Toyota MegaCruiser, steering their way to Travis Scott's joint birthday party for his children Stormi and Aire.

West, seated in the front, was joined by his wife behind the wheel, while Carti and Sabbat occupied the back seats of the vehicle.

The architect-designer, Censori wore a white bodysuit and a hooded, clear raincoat.

In anticipation of the imminent album release, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are set to drop Vultures: Act 1 on February 9.

Arriving at Travis Scott's children's joint birthday party, the group turned heads with giant blow-up heads resembling Stormi and Aire, along with nods to Scott's Astroworld imagery.

Travis Scott himself approached West and his crew, marking a notable moment of camaraderie.

The sighting comes shortly after West wiped his Instagram, generating buzz and speculation in preparation for the highly anticipated album release.

West initially shared a trailer for the project, later deleted, unveiling an innovative approach as the album is set to be released in three separate volumes.

The highly-anticipated first edition, initially delayed after a live-streamed listening session in Miami last year, is now scheduled for release on February 9.