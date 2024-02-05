Kanye West’s outburst will likely tarnish rapper’s brand and public image: Expert

File Footage

Kanye West’s recent outbursts will cause negative impact on his brand and public image.



“Kanye West's outburst at a TMZ reporter undoubtedly has implications for his brand and public image,” said Courtney Haywood, the publicist at Haywood Agency Partners of 14 years, while speaking to The Mirror.

Talking from PR perspective, the expert mentioned, “This incident could have both short-term and long-term effects on how he is perceived by the public and media outlets. As we know this is not his first rodeo with going off on a TMZ reporter.”

“The aggressive behaviour towards a member of the media can be seen as unprofessional and disrespectful, which may lead to backlash and criticism from the public but at this time I think the public is 'used to' Kanye's behaviour,” explained Courtney.

Kanye, also known as YE, was reportedly caught on camera snatching a TMZ reporter's mobile phone when he was questioned about his wife Bianca having any freedom.

“From a PR perspective, it will be crucial for Kanye West and his team to address the situation promptly and effectively, in terms of "getting ahead" of the fire that is already burning,” suggested Courtney.

The expert believed, “A sincere apology or explanation for his actions may help mitigate some of the damage to his brand.”

Courtney noted, “The long-term impact of this incident will depend on Kanye West's ability to learn from this experience and make positive changes moving forward.”

“Ultimately, it will be essential for Kanye West to take responsibility for his actions, apologise where necessary, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to personal and professional growth in order to mitigate the negative PR fallout from this incident,” added the expert.