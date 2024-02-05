Dancing On Ice Holly Willoughby breaks silence after ‘THAT’ drama

She accidentally uttered a 'naughty word' during an interaction with co-host Stephen Mulhern in show

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby playfully addresses 'swearing' speculation from fans following last week's show.

The 42-year-old TV presenter shared her look for the upcoming episode on her Instagram page, making light of the incident in her caption.

Holly wrote: 'This is Big Brother… Please do not swear. See you on Dancing On Ice at 6:20. Tonight we celebrate the best dance styles ever!'



In the previous episode, Holly had to apologize to viewers as it seemed like she unintentionally used strong language while presenting the show.

She expressed regret in case she accidentally uttered a 'naughty word' during an interaction with co-host Stephen Mulhern.

She said: 'A little bit earlier on, Stephen may have made me jump and I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out,' she said.



It comes after it was reported Holly is being eyed-up for presenting roles in the US after making her way back onto UK screens.