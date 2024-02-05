Dove Cameron, Damiano David make their red carpet debut at pre-Grammy bash

Dove Cameron and Damiano David have been linked since 2021

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are red carpet official.

The budding couple set the red carpet on fire with their sizzling debut at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday.

The Descendants alum, 28, looked absolutely head over heels with the Måneskin frontman, 25, at the star-studded event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The former Disney star exuded sheer glamour with jaw-dropping red strapless gown featuring a chic corset top. With minimal accessories, she let her outfit and a palette of dramatic dark smokey eye shadow steal the spotlight.

Meanwhile, the Beggin’ singer brought his A-game in a grey waistcoat and trousers, paired impeccably with a white shirt and a sleek black tie.

Their red carpet extravaganza marks a milestone, but their love story had officially kicked off in November.

The Liv and Maddie actress and the rocker confirmed their relationship during the band's Sydney tour, where they were caught sharing some sweet PDA moments at Bondi Beach.

In a heart-melting gesture, David was spotted gallantly carrying Dove's black shoes after spending hours locked in kisses and cuddles on the sandy shores.