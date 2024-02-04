Meghan Markle warned of adverse outcomes amid 'Suits' spin-off return

Meghan Markle has been warned of negative results if the Duchess of Sussex plans her acting comeback with the Suits spin-off.
As per Express.co.uk, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's expected return to the popular legal drama's spin-off could be a "backward step."
The royal commentator also predicted that there is "no indication she can become a Hollywood star."
Richard believes Meghan's activities might affect Prince Harry's charitable work and other notable projects.
He shared, "Invictus, Sentebale in Lesotho and Wellchild are all charities he [Harry] was attached to before his marriage. So if she does Suits it links with his activities."
These comments came after a report circulated that Meghan bagged one of the "biggest TV deals of the year."
As per the same publication, a senior production source revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is all set to make her debut as a director in the entertainment industry.
The report claimed that Meghan will be directing "at least one episode" of the renowned TV series spin-off.
