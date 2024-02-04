Carey Mulligan on Hollywood actors’ blasé attitude towards awards

Carey Mulligan reveals actors are not truthful when say awards don't matter

Carey Mulligan has recently spilled the secret to actor’s nonchalant attitude to awards.



Speaking to The Times of London, the Maestro star expressed her elation for being nominated in this year’s Oscars.

“(It) is just the coolest thing. Because it’s from your peers. It’s wicked,” shared Mulligan.

She also believed that the celebs who say that awards don’t matter to them are not truthful.

“They are 100 per cent lying,” remarked the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mulligan addressed Barbie’s director Greta Gerwig being snubbed by the Academy Awards in Best Director category.

“I’m gutted for Greta because I don’t know what else you can do as a director to get nominated,” she continued.

Mulligan added, “You make a critically acclaimed film that’s also an incredible global success, and yet you don’t get nominated?”

Besides Mulligan, her co-star Bradley Cooper is also nominated at Oscar for his role in the movie.

Not only that, the Netflix biopic also earned a nod for Best Picture category.

For the unversed, Mulligan was mistakenly pronounced winner for Best Actress for her role in #MeToo drama, She Said.

Surprisingly, Kerry Condon was the real winner for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin, but deaf presenter Troy Kotsur signed the word “Kerry”, while the interpreter thought to be “Carey”.