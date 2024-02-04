The Masked Singer: Judges make shocking revelation amid double elimination

The Masked Singer’s recent episode brought in much excitement for the viewers, featuring first double elimination of the series.
It was tough luck for Dippy Egg and Maypole, as it was time for them to go home.
It came off as a shocker, revealing Maypole as Pussycat Dolls Singer Melody Thornton and Dippy Egg turning out as presenter and journalist Nicky Campbell.
Judge Davina McCall had a hard time processing Nicky as one of the contestants, prompting her to run across the stage screaming in surprise.
Presenter Joel Dommett was quick to chime in, adding: "I've never seen you like this, Davina. This is insane!"
McCall broke down in tears, admitting that this was by far the best surprise, noting that it was the "best surprise… better than any birthday".
She expressed love for her friend, sharing: "I love this man! Nicky's a friend, we've been working together for 13 years and I can not believe I didn't recognise your voice, I didn't recognise your singing voice. I know your singing voice!"
Nicky reciprocated the same energy, gushing: "It was incredible. I was emotional all the way through just trying to see her through the mask."
"Each performance, I could just sort of make her out, and I was thinking, 'It's so near, yet so far away!'"
Meanwhile, Melody Thornton managed to dodge the guess thrice. After being revealed, she expressed gratitude for the show, identifying it as ‘positive’ and ‘full of fun.'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage
Halle Bailey talks about finding balance between music and motherhood
Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'will be gearing up to make a big announcement' soon
Elijah Blue Allman secured another legal win after Cher lost her battle for conservatorship over him
Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell announced their split back in 2018 after being married for over 20 years.
King Charles has been facing mounting pressure to abdicate following Danish Queen Margrethe's abdication