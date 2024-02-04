Kate Garraway determined to stay busy after emotional farewell to beloved Derek

Derek Draper died at the age of 56

Kate Garraway is slated to make an emotional return to work on Monday, just three days after bidding farewell to her beloved husband Derek Draper at his funeral.

The 56-year-old Good Morning Britain (GMB) host plans to share her thoughts in a live interview from her home before reuniting with co-host Ben Shephard later in the week.

Despite the heartbreak of losing her 56-year-old husband to long-Covid last month, Kate, a grieving mother, has expressed to friends her desire to stay occupied and find solace in her work during this challenging period of mourning

A source told The Sun: 'Kate has had an incredibly rough past couple of months, and it has taken its toll mentally and physically.

'But she is a workhorse, and journalism, being on live TV, runs through her blood - it's what she knows and loves.'

She was last seen on GMB on December 8, and is provisionally scheduled to return to TV full-time, although ITV have offered their full support and said she can take time off when she needs.

A source added: 'Kate's well- being is everyone's main concern.'

They added: 'It's not a decision she's taken lightly but she's genuinely excited to get back into the studio.'