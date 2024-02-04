Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey spark excitement as seatmates for 66th annual awards

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's Grammy connection takes center stage.

Taylor Swift, recently showered with praise by her boyfriend Travis Kelce, is set to be surrounded by a star-studded company during the ceremony.



The excitement is building as a sneak peek into the seating arrangements at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



Swift, the 34-year-old chart-topper, will find herself in the midst of Grammy glamour seated alongside none other than her former collaborator Lana Del Rey.



The dynamic duo behind the hit track Snow On The Beach, are about to steal the spotlight as they take their places near the front of the stage at the Arena.



In an Instagram caption that screams #GRAMMYS Era, a brief yet tantalizing message sets the tone for what promises to be a night of musical magic.

Swift and Del Rey, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, are gearing up for an unforgettable Grammy experience surrounded by the crème de la crème of the music industry.

During an interview with Billboard, Lana spilled the beans on their collaboration journey, revealing Swift's enthusiasm for the partnership.

According to Lana, Swift was "very adamant" about having her on the album, and the feeling was mutual.

Del Rey shared her focus on elevating the song's production, emphasizing her commitment to making her mark on this musical masterpiece.