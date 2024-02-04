DUHS postpones entry tests, to announce new date next week

The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Saturday announced the postponement of the entry tests scheduled to be held at its Ojha campus on Sunday (today).
The entry tests for Pharm D and Doctor Of Physiotherapy (DPT) programmes will be held after the February 8 polls, said the DUHS controller examinations.
Furthermore, the new date for the postponed exams will be announced next week.
A day earlier, the varsity had postponed its examinations for both evening and morning shifts.
"It is notified for information to the concerned students that all DUHS exams scheduled from February 6, 2024, to February 9 (both morning and evening shifts) to be held at Dow Medical College and Dow International MEdicla College, Ojha campus have been postponed," the notification issued by the varsity's controller examinations.
