Kourtney Kardashian assistant EXPOSES reality star's bizarre demands

Kourtney Kardashian's assistant, Liz Muller, offers a rare glimpse into the reality of working for the celebrity.



The assistant, who has worked for Kourtney since 2020, sheds light on one of Kourtney's unusual and surprising demands.

Responding to queries about her daily tasks as an employee of the Lemme gummies founder, Liz discloses her mission: tracking down a lifesize swan model for work.

Taking to her Instagram Story's, Liz showed a Google search for 'Lifesize swan model with feathers' as she captioned the snap: '"What do you do all day for work".'

Among the search results was a huge fake swan being sold on eBay for $49.99 as the description read: 'Beautiful simulation swan model foam and feather wings.'

Liz and Kourtney seem to have a very close relationship and the reality star, 44, sometimes features on Liz's Instagram.

In April 2022, Liz joined the socialite for her birthday celebrations in California.

As the pair posed for snaps, Liz joked in the caption: 'HBD. there is literally no one else I would drive all the way to calabasas for xoxo'.

The following month she joked that she was having the 'worst month' after helping Kourtney prepare for the Met Gala when she debuted with husband Travis Barker.

She also attended Kourtney and Travis' wedding in May 2022 before the pair welcomed their first child, Rocky, in November 2023.

She has also featured in The Kardashians reality series on Hulu.



