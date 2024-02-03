Jonnie Irwin finds peace in final moments, grateful for wife's support amid cancer battle

The couple, married in 2016, leaves behind three children

Jonnie Irwin praised his wife Jessica Holmes for unwavering support during his cancer battle and gave the blessing for her future love life.

A Place In The Sun Presenter, Jonnie Irwin, sadly passed away at 50 from lung cancer; wife Jessica Holmes shared heartbreaking news on Instagram.

Before his passing, Irwin, 50, granted his wife, Jessica, the blessing to seek love after his eventual demise.

The couple, married in 2016, leaves behind three children - Rex, aged five, and twins Rafa and Cormac, aged three.

Despite Jonnie's hope that Jessica, 41, finds love again, she expresses that it's currently the last thing on her mind.

Speaking to The Sun before Jonnie's death, the TV star praised his wife for her incredible support throughout his difficult diagnosis.



Jess, who keeps mainly out of the spotlight, said at the time: 'He couldn't stop apologising. He kept saying 'sorry' over and over and I just kept telling him it wasn't his fault.'

Discussing whether she could consider finding love again she added: 'I can think of the support I'll need and that sort of thing but when it comes to me, my life is the boys.

'That's enough for me. That's where my thinking stops. It terrifies me that I'm suddenly going to be in a house on my own, the sole adult with three young boys. The prospect of being a single mum and a widow is awful to think about.'

Jess also explained that she fell in love with Jonnie as she knew he would be amazing dad and expected him to be her life partner.

Taking to Instagram to announce her husband's death, Jess described Jonnie as 'truly remarkable'.

Jonnie revealed in November his cancer had spread to his brain after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2020.