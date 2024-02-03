Jonnie Irwin widow Jessica leaves fans emotional with heartfelt tribute

Jonnie Irwin's wife Jessica Holmes announced the tragic news on Friday

Widow Jessica Holmes has offered a heart-wrenching tribute to the late star Jonnie Irwin, following the announcement of his passing.

The A Place In The Sun host tragically succumbed to his three-year battle with lung cancer at the age of 50 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica, who wed Jonnie in 2016, expressed that he was her 'everything' and emphasized how much their sons Rex five and twins Rafa and Cormac (two years old) still rely on him.

In November 2022, the TV host disclosed that his cancer had progressed to his brain, having initially been diagnosed with the illness in 2020.

Sharing a snap of a beaming Jonnie, she penned: 'Goodnight my favourite. Thank you for everything.

'I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the the sadness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today'.



'His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep. He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys'.

'I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you. Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end.

'It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this. You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people. I love you so much and forever proud of you xxx'.