Cat Deeley faces big dilemma to permanently replace Holly Willoughby

File Footage

Cat Deeley is currently hosting This Morning after Holly Willoughby’s shock exit following her security threats.

While the audiences have warmed up to the charming Deeley, ITV bosses seemed to have put her in a big dilemma if she wants to become the permeant host of the popular morning show.

Read More: ‘This Morning’ to replace Holly Willoughby 'permanently’ with Cat Deeley

Deeley will have to quit her lucrative Hollywood show, So You Think You Can Dance, which she has been hosting for 18 years.

“Cat won't be given any special treatment, if she signs up then she won't be given the time off to go back to America,” a source close to the network told The Daily Mail.

“So You think You Can Dance is a huge commitment. She will absolutely not be given time off to film the next series of So You Think You Can Dance.”

The insider added that Deeley will only be given “standard (and generous)” leaves which were also given to Willoughby and her former co-host Phillip Schofield, which is six weeks leave in the summer and a fortnight at both Christmas and Easter.

Read More: Cat Deeley joins This Morning with co-host Rylan Clark after Holly Willoughby exit

“So, she has to make that decision, it's one or the other, end of. Like all of those hosts before her she will get the summer holidays, two weeks at Christmas and the same at Easter and that's all,” the source said.

It remains to be seen if Deeley will be leaving her US show for the UK one.