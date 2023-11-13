Cat Deeley joins This Morning with co-host Rylan Clark after Holly Willoughby exit

Cat Deeley makes her debut as a presenter on This Morning alongside Rylan Clark on Monday.

The 47-year-old TV personality and actress kicked off the ITV show by expressing her surprise at having "two of the naughtiest people on TV on live TV together."

Rylan responded with enthusiasm, saying, "Now this is officially the end. Babe, it is so lovely to see you." Cat later mentioned that she had "forgotten" about her previous stint as a This Morning host when she co-presented with Paul O'Grady for a special program celebrating Cilla Black's 60th birthday.

Cat will be temporarily replacing Josie Gibson while she participates in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia.

The move follows Holly Willoughby's departure from the show last month, citing family concerns after a foiled kidnap and murder plot targeting her. Holly has not been permanently replaced since then.