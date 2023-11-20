‘This Morning’ to replace Holly Willoughby 'permanently’ with Cat Deeley

Cat Deeley is set to replace Holly Willoughby permanently as the co-host on This Morning on ITV.

Following the difficult past few months that took a toll on the show, insiders spilled to The Sun that ITV bosses are considering keeping Deeley in a bid to salvage the show.

Willoughby, 42, announced her exit, after 14 years hosting the show, in early October, five months after her co-presenter Phillip Schofield agreed to step down from ITV’s show after more than 20 years.

Now, sources told The Sun that Deeley “takes live TV in her stride and is really witty and personable with guests.”

“She’s comfortable interviewing both pop stars and politicians. Cat would be a safe captain to steady the ship,” the insider explained.

There are also whispers that Deeley, 47, could also rope in her comedian husband Patrick Kielty, 52, to be the next ‘Richard and Judy’ who hosted the morning show from its launch in 1988 to 2001.

“Cat and Pat has a great ring to it,” the insider shared. “A married couple hosting This Morning again would be the dream . . . although to just have Cat would be perfect too.”

Currently fans are loving Deeley and Ryan Clark hosting the show, with one person calling for the duo to be “permanent hosts of This Morning.”