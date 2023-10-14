Holly Willoughby’s shock ‘This Morning’ exit left ‘loyal’ crew ‘frustrated’ and ‘in tears’

The crew behind This Morning is ‘frustrated’ and ‘feel they are at the end of their tethers’ after Holly Willoughby’s shock resignation from the show.

Willoughby, 42, announced her exit, after 14 years hosting the show, on Tuesday, five months after her co-presenter Phillip Schofield agreed to step down from ITV’s show after more than 20 years.

When the news broke, a report by Daily Mail reveals the show’s headquarters “fell utterly silent” as the show’s “loyal and hardworking staff were lost for words.”

The resignation from Willoughby came after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder was exposed last week.

Previously, sources told the Mail that bosses learned about the star’s departure hours before. Per the report, since the news came through social media rather than a traditional letter on the wall or a round robin internal email, the crew “felt Holly had hung This Morning out to dry.”

“Holly decides to leave, she puts it on Instagram. Imagine how that makes you feel,” said one staff member. “There were tears. The team has been through so much in the last year. Many feel they are at the end of their tethers. It has been heartbreaking, and hard, to watch it all happen.”

“It has been one thing after another,” another added. “It’s like a soap opera and that’s OK if you're one of the highly-paid stars getting chauffeured to work and back, but if you're grafting behind the scenes to keep things afloat, it’s incredibly frustrating.”