Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'in love': says source

An insider has made some bold assertions regarding the budding romance between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, suggesting that their relationship is progressing to a more serious level.



This information was revealed one week after the couple was spotted publicly greeting each other with a handshake during a stroll in London.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight, "Gigi and Bradley are in love. Things have continued to blossom between them and they have gotten serious. Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal."

Additionally, the insider stated that both Bradley's and Gigi's families "adore" one another and "reciprocate the affection" towards the Maestro actor, indicating that their families approve of one another.

"Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal. They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humour, and more. They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way,” the source added.

An insider earlier told US Weekly that despite their different ages, the couple has a lot in common, including their "sense of humour" and their jobs as "single parents to a young daughter."