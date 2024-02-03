Kate Middleton’s illness backlash echoes Meghan Markle’s experience as royal

Reception to Kate Middleton’s health scare is an unsettling mirror to Meghan Markle’s treatment online during her time in the royal family.

The Princess of Wales was subjected to severe trolling following the revelation of her abdominal surgery was made public by Kensington Palace last month.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Christine Ross shed light on the recurring negative reception of the members of the royal family from the internet users.

Kate, who has been frequently called out for not undertaking enough public engagements, expressed her regrets over missing royal duties during the recuperation period, according to the official statement from Palace.

"The Princess of Wales’s emphasis on how sorry she is to be stepping away from royal duties shows an awareness of the criticism she is likely to receive,” Ross told the outlet.

"Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was a victim of prolific online bullying, and I think recent events and issues have highlighted just how damaging that can be,” she continued.

The royal expert added: "Looking at Catherine’s experience, where she is simply taking care of her health, could make royal watchers reflect on how they respond to similar experiences within the wider Royal Family."

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been the most favoured public figure among British media nor public since her association with Prince Harry was made public nearly a decade ago.

During a conversation with students from Loara High School in California, the Suits alum emotionally shared, "I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world—male or female.”

"Now, eight months of that I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby but was able to just be manufactured and churned out. It's almost unsurvivable."

"That's so big you can't even think of what that feels like, because I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging,” the mom of two added.