Royal family hit with massive crisis as three senior royals step back from duties

The royal family has been hit with unexpected crisis as three senior royals have temporarily stepped back from royal duties.



King Charles III and Kate Middleton last month announced they would temporarily be stepping back from public duties due to their medical procedures.

Meanwhile, Prince William is remaining by his wife's side and not stepping out on engagements while the Princess of Wales continues to recuperate at Adelaide Cottage. Prince Edward is also said to be out of duty.

Now the reign of the monarchy is in Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's hands as they have undertaken the majority of engagements during the ongoing crisis.



King Charles and William are expected to return to work within a week, but Kate won't be resuming her royal duties until Easter.

Royal family has shared a new post about the Duchess of Edinburg's latest royal engagement.

There are also speculations that Sophie will be given an important role in the monarchy. It comes as a royal source told The Mail that the Duchess of Edinburgh will become "Kate's Anne" when she is eventually Queen, referring to Princess Anne.



The Princess Royal, 73, is frequently called the "hardest-working royal", having completed a whopping 457 engagements in 2023.

On the other hand, Sophie completed 219 engagements last year and is often credited as someone who carries out numerous royal duties quietly in the background.

Kate and Sophie are the two youngest working women in the Royal Family since Meghan Markle quit royal duties in 2020.



King Charles is said to be pleased that Sophie, Camilla and Anne are completing the majority of royal engagements, as he has long been surrounded by strong female figures, according to reports.