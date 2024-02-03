Ayo Edebiri haunted by Jennifer Lopez past insults ahead of ‘SNL’ gig

Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez to appear on SNL despite past insults

Jennifer Lopez insults seem to be haunting Ayo Edebiri before her Saturday Night Live appearance with the singer.



Four years after Ayo Edebiri, star of The Bear, claimed Jennifer Lopez couldn't sing, the latter is now a musical guest on Saturday Night Live this Saturday for the former.

In the past, at a 2020 episode of the podcast Scam Goddess, the 28-year-old actress asserted that the Grammy nominee's career was "one long scam."

“She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her,” Edebiri claimed, referring to viral rumour at the time that Lopez uses ghost singers to record her music.

“I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

The "On the Floor" hitmaker's career captivated Edebiri, who won her first Emmy last month. She admitted to becoming "fascinated" with it and "reading up on" rumours that she didn't perform all of her songs.

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like, ‘J. Lo was busy,'” she claimed.

“It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!!”

Both Edebiri and Lopez have refrained from publicly addressing the diss, and in the previews for this week's show, they seemed to get along well.

In one of the brief clips, the couple even gave each other compliments.

“I’m really excited, I love your show,” Lopez gushed to the comic, to which she replied, “I love your everything.”

The actress is thrilled to collaborate with the 54-year-old Lopez, according to a person familiar with the matter who told TMZ on Friday.

The Marry Me star, according to the insider, seems unfazed by the remarks and doesn't normally focus on criticism.

Edebiri will host for the first time on the SNL show that airs on February 3.