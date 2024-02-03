Zendaya helped Timothee Chalamet with ‘teenage boy’ apartment

Zendaya helped Timothee Chalamet renovate his NYC condo

Zendaya indeed proved to be Timothee Chalamet BFF.



According to Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya assisted him in furnishing his first New York City flat.

Speaking of their friendship that started in 2019 when they met on the set of Dune, the 28-year-old Wonka star recounted how the actress helped to upgrade his Midtown Manhattan condo.

“Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago,” he revealed during their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 27-year-old Euphoria actress said that she helped with the renovation, remarking that it had a "very teenage boy" feel to it.

“We just needed a few necessities — you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean,” she explained. “We needed some structure!”

Chalamet confirmed that "there was a bed" but "no bed frame" after Florence Pugh joked that he didn't even have a bed before Zendaya intervened.

“We got everything he needed — all the big boy stuff,” Zendaya told viewers.

In 2020, the couple was seen together in a Bed Bath & Beyond, though they did not specify the exact date of this.

A fan claimed to have met the Oscar candidate while working at the Upper East Side retail chain where she took a selfie with him.

Chalamet claimed in 2022 that the actress "truly" turned into "a sister" during the 2021 sci-fi epic's filming.

“I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend,” he told Variety.