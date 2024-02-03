John Cena reveals which movie he would like to work in with Dua Lipa

John Cena reflects on his working experience with Dua Lipa: Deets inside

John Cena has recently shared his working experience with Dua Lipa on the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



Replying to a question about a movie he wants to do with Lipa, the retired WWE star stated, “Man, I would love to do like a buddy cop movie [with her].”

During the show, Colbert showed Cena's next desired collaboration with Lipa, as the host presented Cena with a poster of a fake movie called, Beautee and the Braun, with a tagline, “You've Cena them together in Dua other movies”.

The Suicide Squad star remarked, “Well, I'll be back to promote that project, sir.”

To this, Colbert said, “The twist is, you're the beauty, she's the Braun.”

Cena laughed it off, adding his audience didn’t “buy the concept”.

Elsewhere on the show, Cena told Colbert that the pair shot Argylle before Barbie, and he was nervous being on set alongside Henry Cavill and Lipa because they were both so attractive.

What Cena liked about the singer was her honesty, adding, Lipa was the first to admit out loud that she had “some performance jitters”.

Meanwhile, Cena and Lipa earlier worked together in the Barbie as Merman Barbie and Mermaid Barbie, respectively.

In 2024, Cena and Lipa featured in thriller Argylle, where the former plays Argylle's (Cavill) best friend in the movie and Lipa played his opponent.